GOAZCATS - Transfer news: WR Stanley Berryhill III leaving Arizona after big season

In a season of lows, one of Arizona's bright spots was redshirt junior Stanley Berryhill III who finished as the team's top receiver. Monday evening the Tucson native announced his plans to finish out his career with another program as he is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

Berryhill was the team's most consistent receiver this year as he led the team in catches (23), receiving yards (227) and receiving touchdowns (3). He is one of the success stories of Arizona's time under now-former head coach Kevin Sumlin after receiving a scholarship shortly after Sumlin arrived in Tucson.

"Playing for the University of Arizona has been a lifelong dream," he said in a message posted to social media. "The times I have had here have been some of the best years of my life. I would like to thank my amazing teammates for the relationships and memories that we have built, they will never be forgotten. I would also like to thank Coach (Rich) Rodriguez for giving me the opportunity to walk-on at my dream school.

"I want to thank Coach (Kevin) Sumlin and his staff for all the lessons and blessing that I have had in my career here at Arizona. I would like to thank Coach B (Brian Johnson) for shaping me into a better football player and also a better man. Last but not leas, I would like to hank the extraordinary fans of UofA and the Tucson community for their amazing support."

The 5-10 receiver started his career as a walk-on player for the Wildcats, but his production increased once he was able to have a bigger role the last couple seasons. Despite not having ideal size for the outside receiver position Berryhill founds ways to get open and make life on the UA quarterbacks easier this year.

Because of the NCAA rules that have granted fall athletes a free year of eligibility Berryhill will have the opportunity to play right away next season in addition to having another year to suit up after that.

In his career Berryhill has hauled in 56 passes for 733 yards and eight touchdowns in 29 games. He is the first Arizona player to announce his plans to transfer since the program fired Sumlin over the weekend after the team's 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State. Sunday night the Wildcats agreed to cancel the regular season finale with Cal officially bringing the season to a close.