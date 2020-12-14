GOAZCATS - Recruiting news: 2022 QB Treyson Bourguet decommits from Arizona

The move by Arizona to dismiss head coach Kevin Sumlin over the weekend has led to a wave of recruits deciding to back off their pledges to the program amid the uncertainty. The latest is three-star quarterback Treyson Bourguet, who had been one of two early commits in the Wildcats' 2022 class.

The local standout from Salpointe High School down the road from UA gave the hometown school his commitment back in August, but the news about Sumlin has forced him to take a step back and evaluate his options.

"With the recent changes in regards to the coaching staff at Arizona, I have decided to take some time to reflect and reopen my recruitment," he said. "No love has been lost for the great University of Arizona, and I will continue to keep the new staff involved in my recruitment."

Bourguet has built a solid relationship with the Arizona coaches in recent years, and having an opportunity to play for his hometown school is something that he couldn't pass up.

"I've realized that playing football just wouldn't be the same if it wasn't in front of my family and friends," he said at the time of his commitment. "Growing up, I spent almost every Saturday tailgating and going to games at Arizona Stadium. ... I am beyond blessed to be able to represent my family and city at the collegiate level and I know God will guide me to do amazing things both on and off the field at UofA."

However, the situation has changed since UA's 70-7 loss to Arizona State on Friday that prompted a decision from the Wildcats to fire Sumlin and move in a different direction.

Monday's decision from Bourguet will allow him to explore his options without a commitment attached to his name giving him some freedom to hear from other programs. Vanderbilt and Idaho are two other programs that have offered the 6-foot-2 quarterback, but he has received interest from. numerous other programs as well.

The local standout just recently wrapped up his abbreviated junior season with over 1,000 yards passing to go with over a dozen touchdowns on the year.

