When he was available, Stewart made three starts at right guard for the Spartans giving Oglesby and the rest of Brent Brennan 's staff familiarity with what he can bring to the table.

The new UA offensive line coach has developed Stewart over the last three season, but the journey has come with its challenges. After redshirting as a freshman, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound guard only played in three games over the last two seasons because of an injury.

If there's anyone who knows the potential of Ryan Stewart you figure it is his coaches from San Jose State. The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman from Illinois was one of three SJSU players to be announced as a transfer addition by Arizona Wednesday, and the move to Tucson will reconnect Stewart with his previous offensive line coach, Josh Oglesby .

"His growth has been tremendous," Oglesby said in a video produced by the program for Wednesday's signings. "When we singed him initially, I think he was like a 225-pound tackle. And today, he's at around 305 pounds. So, just that growth in itself is huge.

"He's battled through some things, so he's become a little bit harder than most that way. Super tough kid and just really, really, really excited to get him here."

Arizona has been able to keep the bulk of its starting offensive line intact this offseason led by Jonah Savaiinaea. Josh Baker, Wendell Moe, Raymond Pulido, Leif Magnuson and JT Hand are all expected back this season while UA also added Northwestern transfer Alexander Doost earlier in the winter as well.

So, Stewart will have some time to continue to develop while pushing for a role at Arizona.



"He's gonna be a great addition to the room," Oglesby said. "He's gonna help push that group forward and is gonna help add depth to the room, increase the competition. That's one thing he is, is very competitive. His personality is gonna fit in great with those guys.

"He got a chance to be around a few of them on his official visit, and it's just gonna be a great addition to the room."

The Wildcats announced seven new additions to the program Wednesday as the regular signing period opened up including Stewart's SJSU teammates running back Quali Conley and defensive lineman Tre Smith.