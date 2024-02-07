Arizona announced Wednesday morning that it will be adding Syracuse transfer defensive tackle Kevon Darton. Darton is UA's first commitment on the defensive side of the ball under new head coach Brent Brennan. Darton was initially a walk-on at Syracuse before earning a scholarship a few years into his career. In his Orange four-year career, the Massachusetts native recorded 110 total tackles, 55 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and one forced fumble.

The 5-foot-11, 271-pound rising fifth-year senior will replace Tia Savea, who transferred to Texas, as possibly the Wildcats' next starting defensive tackle. When watching Darton's film, the first thing that stood out to new UA defensive line coach Joe Seumalo said on Arizona's Twitter account was his power and football intelligence. "He's stout at the line of scrimmage, he'll definitely demand two blocks," Seumalo said. "He's just a tough all-around player."