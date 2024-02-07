It has been a busy Wednesday morning for Arizona as it has announced five additions with two coming on the offense side of the ball and three on the defensive side of the ball. Now, the Wildcats have added their sixth addition in San Jose State edge rusher Tre Smith, who will be rejoining coach Brent Brennan and his staff in Tucson.

This is the second San Jose State player to transfer to Arizona since Brennan was named the head coach of Arizona. Earlier in the day, running back Quali Conley transferred to the program as well.