COMMITMENT: Arizona lands San Jose State DL Tre Smith
It has been a busy Wednesday morning for Arizona as it has announced five additions with two coming on the offense side of the ball and three on the defensive side of the ball. Now, the Wildcats have added their sixth addition in San Jose State edge rusher Tre Smith, who will be rejoining coach Brent Brennan and his staff in Tucson.
This is the second San Jose State player to transfer to Arizona since Brennan was named the head coach of Arizona. Earlier in the day, running back Quali Conley transferred to the program as well.
Coming to Tucson, Smith will have two years of eligibility after redshirting his sophomore season. He was on the same visit a few weeks back with Conley and began the process of rejoining Brennan.
While at San Jose State, Smith recorded 88 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks. However, 6 1/2 of those sacks came during the 2023 season with him playing in all 13 games for the Spartans.
