Tuesday, Arizona received its first commitment of the Brent Brennan era in New Mexico transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Now, the Wildcats have added another running back from the transfer portal in San Jose State back Quali Conley with an announcement of the addition on the UA football Twitter (X) account. Last season with Brennan and running backs coach Alonzo Carter, Conley was the No. 2 running back and still rushed for 842 yards and found the end zone nine times. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry and even got involved in the passing game with 269 yards on 27 catches.



Advertisement

When looking at the Arizona backfield with the additions of Croskey-Merritt and now Conley, the Wildcats are welcoming in 2,032 yards and 26 touchdowns from a season ago. Plus, the roster has speed on it with Rayshon Luke, Jordan Washington and Brandon Johnson, who will provide a different look behind the line of scrimmage for Brennan's squad. The 5-foot-10, 207-pound running back had spent three seasons at Utah Tech where he recorded 1,758 yards and 13 touchdowns before joining San Jose State. A couple of weeks ago, Conley took a visit to Tucson to see the facilities and what Brennan and Carter had in mind for the future of the Wildcats' program and how he would play into that. Conley's 6.4 yards per carry ranked 10th nationally according to NCAA stats and was only two yards off the national leader in LSU QB Jayden Daniels.