Both Freshmen Price and Durham most recently played together at College of San Mateo in California's Bay Area.

Arizona announced Wednesday the additions of junior college products cornerback Johno Price and outside linebacker Cyrus Durham .

This past season as a Bulldog, Price played in nine games and logged 16 tackles, two interceptions, one tackle for loss and one sack.

Arizona's newest cornerbacks coach Chip Viney said on Arizona's Twitter account that Price is "very instinctive, long, can run." Viney said that the thing he loves about the newest UA cornerback as that he is "all about ball."

Price will provide more depth to UA’s secondary with the departure of Ephesians Prysock.