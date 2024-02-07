Signed: Arizona signs CB Johno Price and OLB Cyrus Durham
Arizona announced Wednesday the additions of junior college products cornerback Johno Price and outside linebacker Cyrus Durham.
Both Freshmen Price and Durham most recently played together at College of San Mateo in California's Bay Area.
This past season as a Bulldog, Price played in nine games and logged 16 tackles, two interceptions, one tackle for loss and one sack.
Arizona's newest cornerbacks coach Chip Viney said on Arizona's Twitter account that Price is "very instinctive, long, can run." Viney said that the thing he loves about the newest UA cornerback as that he is "all about ball."
Price will provide more depth to UA’s secondary with the departure of Ephesians Prysock.
Durham in his first season at CSM piled 66 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
Arizona defensive line coach Joe Seumalo said that on UA football's Twitter account that Durham has a martial arts background so agility comes easy to him. Seumalo also said that the 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker is quiet but all about his work.
Durham will add more talent to Arizona’s front six with Isaiah Ward and Russell Davis both leaving for Washington.
