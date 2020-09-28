GOAZCATS - Sumlin: Arizona will lean on young players to make up for defensive losses

Arizona will be suiting up for its first game of the season in early November, but between now and then there is much work to be done.

The Wildcats have a good handle on things offensively with some direction and a number of returning veterans to help the transition to new full-time quarterback Grant Gunnell, who will be taking over after splitting time with Khalil Tate as a freshman.

The talent for the Wildcats is on offense, and that group might have to carry the team once again this year as UA has gone through some wholesale changes on the defensive side of the ball.

In what seems unfair to a coaching staff, new coordinator Paul Rhoads will have to get his group ready to play in six weeks despite having just four practices in the spring and losing several of the team's most important players this offseason.

Gone are top stat producers such as Colin Schooler, Tony Fields II and Scottie Young, and Arizona doesn't have enough depth to quickly have an answer for how to replace them.

Rhoads, who will be guiding an entirely new defensive staff this year after the Wildcats had to replace all their coaches on the side of the ball after the season, has a difficult task in front of him as he looks to make changes to the UA defense.

The plan had been to install a 3-4 scheme featuring players like Schooler and Fields, but there are now just six scholarship linebackers and only two of them have extensive experience.

Head coach Kevin Sumlin understands the challenge his team faces as it prepares for a seven-game, conference-only schedule this fall but he is not as down on the defense as fans and the media are.

"We've had some transfers, but we've got some young guys that have come in here," he said. "Obviously, we have a new defensive staff and some guys to work with. It's been brought up before just about defensively where we're gonna be. We've got some good young players who could come in here and some veteran guys that I think have done some great work.

"Anthony Pandy is doing a great job, and can move inside or outside. We've gotta find the depth and the flexibility with maybe some younger players, particularly up front on defense. We've gotta look where we are defensively up front, get that solidified, with what that two-deep looks like."

Pandy, a senior linebacker, is now going to become a focal point of the Arizona defense. He had already been on the rise last season increasing his role to that of a starter, but he will now be relied on more than ever as one of the most experienced defensive players. He was likely to be used as an outside linebacker this season, but because of the departures at the inside linebacker spot he could very well end up as the team's replacement for Schooler or Fields.

He practiced at each linebacker spot last season, including middle linebacker.