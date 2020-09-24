Sean Miller, Adia Barnes comment on Pac-12's Nov. 25 return for basketball
Much of the attention Thursday was focused on the Pac-12's decision to bring back football this fall, but another important aspect of the CEO group's meeting was its decision to move the start of m...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news