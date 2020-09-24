GOAZCATS - Arizona's leaders discuss Pac-12's decision to return to action this fall

Arizona's leaders discuss Pac-12's decision to return to action this fall
The Pac-12 is returning to action this fall after the conference announced that its CEO group, made up of presidents and chancellors from the across the league, approved a return to the field and court for football plus men's and women's basketball teams this fall.
The football season is set to begin Nov. 6 and will consist of seven conference games while the basketball teams will be allowed to join the rest of the NCAA (minus the Ivy League) and open the season starting Nov. 25.
It marks a notable about face for the league which had previously elected to postpone all competition during the fall out of concern over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since that decision in August many circumstances have changed clearing the way for the CEO group to reverse its decision.
The most notable change is the ability for daily testing among the programs across the league easing the concern for conference leaders in addition to fewer restrictions on practicing in places such as California and Oregon.
It all led up to Thursday's announcement that some of the fall sports will be making a return in November.
"Arizona Athletics fully supports the decision from the Pac-12 Conference and its CEO Group to move forward with a plan for the safe and healthy return of football and men's and women's basketball," Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement Thursday. "President (Robert C.) Robbins and University leadership have been unwavering in their commitment to the safety, health and well-being of all students, staff, faculty and members of the Wildcat Family. That commitment is evident in the Pac-12 Conference's comprehensive testing program through a partnership with Quidel.
"I am proud of our athletics department and campus partners as we have navigated these unprecedented times together with compassion, adaptation and determination. Our comprehensive re-entry planning, in collaboration with the University of Arizona’s guiding principles, will continue to move us forward. We are excited for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, yet we understand there remains a great deal of work to do. Arizona Athletics will continue to work alongside the NCAA, Pac-12 Conference, campus partners as well as state and local government authorities towards the safe and healthy return to competition for student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans."
Robbins is, of course, part of the CEO group so he had a hand in the discussion and decision to bring back Pac-12 sports this fall. He also is a cardiovascular surgeon and potential cardiac-related issues connected to the coronavirus have been a concern for leagues in their discussions about a return to play.
Daily, rapid-results testing has eased many of those concerns since the hope is that programs in the Pac-12 can lessen any potential spread of the disease thereby avoiding those heart concerns.
"Our student-athletes and their peers across the Pac-12 are among the most dedicated and disciplined members of the university community," he said in a statement. "We know they have the capacity to follow basic public health guidelines proven to minimize the spread of COVID-19, reinforced by our capacity to test quickly and affordably, and our strong partnerships with local health officials. I want to thank the Pac-12 – both its leadership and other members – for taking the time to ensure our universities had protection protocols in place before moving forward with this important decision, and I am confident this plan to bring back fall sports can be successful.
"This step will provide a much-needed morale boost for the Arizona community and our fans around the nation, and it will give our student population an experience that many of them look forward to when they choose to attend the University of Arizona."
Key points of the Pac-12's fall return
> Teams will play each team in their respective division plus two additional "crossover" games against the opposite division with one of those games taking place the weekend of Dec. 19. The regular season crossover game will be part of each team's overall record that will be used to determine the participants in the league's championship game.
> Local health guidelines permitting, Pac-12 teams will be allowed to begin practicing immediately to prepare for the Nov. 6 start of the fall season.
> Final schedules for the upcoming Pac-12 fall season are still "several" days away from being finalized, according to Larry Scott, but should be completed by next week.
> Men's and women's basketball teams in the Pac-12 will be allowed to begin their seasons Nov. 25 lining up with the start of the NCAA season across the country. All other fall/winter sports will remain set for a start in the spring semester in 2021.
> No fans will be allowed to attend games taking place on Pac-12 campuses through the end of 2020. However, the conference will revisit that decision in January.
