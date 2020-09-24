GOAZCATS - Arizona's leaders discuss Pac-12's decision to return to action this fall

The Pac-12 is returning to action this fall after the conference announced that its CEO group, made up of presidents and chancellors from the across the league, approved a return to the field and court for football plus men's and women's basketball teams this fall.

The football season is set to begin Nov. 6 and will consist of seven conference games while the basketball teams will be allowed to join the rest of the NCAA (minus the Ivy League) and open the season starting Nov. 25.

It marks a notable about face for the league which had previously elected to postpone all competition during the fall out of concern over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since that decision in August many circumstances have changed clearing the way for the CEO group to reverse its decision.

The most notable change is the ability for daily testing among the programs across the league easing the concern for conference leaders in addition to fewer restrictions on practicing in places such as California and Oregon.

It all led up to Thursday's announcement that some of the fall sports will be making a return in November.

"Arizona Athletics fully supports the decision from the Pac-12 Conference and its CEO Group to move forward with a plan for the safe and healthy return of football and men's and women's basketball," Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement Thursday. "President (Robert C.) Robbins and University leadership have been unwavering in their commitment to the safety, health and well-being of all students, staff, faculty and members of the Wildcat Family. That commitment is evident in the Pac-12 Conference's comprehensive testing program through a partnership with Quidel.

"I am proud of our athletics department and campus partners as we have navigated these unprecedented times together with compassion, adaptation and determination. Our comprehensive re-entry planning, in collaboration with the University of Arizona’s guiding principles, will continue to move us forward. We are excited for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, yet we understand there remains a great deal of work to do. Arizona Athletics will continue to work alongside the NCAA, Pac-12 Conference, campus partners as well as state and local government authorities towards the safe and healthy return to competition for student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans."