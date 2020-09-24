GOAZCATS - Pac-12 CEO Group votes in favor of football's return this fall

It was a matter of when and not if, and we now know Pac-12 football will make its return this fall.

The league's CEO group, made up of presidents and chancellors from across the league, voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to end the postponement of the season and bring football back this fall instead of in 2021 like it originally decided back in August.

The Pac-12 will have a six-game regular season, starting Nov. 6, with one more "crossover" contest that will be determined after the regular season and match up the same-place finisher from the opposite division. That seventh game will be played the weekend of Dec. 19, the same weekend the league will have its championship game.

It took a little over six weeks for the situation to change, but the last Power Five conference to hold out this fall will now be joining the rest of the top leagues on the field soon.

The Pac-12 season will begin two weeks after the Big Ten makes its return Oct. 24. The two leagues have been partners throughout the return-to-play process. They both postponed their seasons on the same day in August, but the Big Ten decided last week that it would revise its plan after information from that league's Return To Competition task force was presented to presidents and chancellors that was convincing enough to move forward.

There will be increased health protocols in place including daily antigen testing.

That had been a major sticking point in the Pac-12 when it made its decision back in August with the Pac-12's medical advisory group not convinced that it would be safe enough to play at that time without rapid-results COVID-19 testing in addition to concerns about potential cardiac issues related to the disease.

The testing concerns were eased three weeks ago when the Pac-12 announced its partnership with Quidel Corporation to bring daily antigen testing to programs across the league with results expected within as little as 15 minutes. The machines have already been in use at Arizona since the spring and have started to arrive on other campuses, such as USC, this week.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott previously called that development a "game-changer" for the prospects of playing sports in the Pac-12 earlier than the original plan of January.

“From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,” Scott said in a statement. “Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams. At the same time, we will continue to monitor health conditions and data and be ready to adjust as required in the name of the health of all.”