 GAME DAY CENTER: Arizona vs UCLA
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-09 18:10:53 -0500') }} football Edit

GAME DAY CENTER: Arizona vs UCLA

GOAZCATS.com
Staff

Below you will find all the important links as Arizona prepares to host UCLA in its return to the field Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. MST.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12; last game: 41-19 loss to Oregon) vs UCLA (3-2, 1-1; last game: 42-23 loss to ASU)

When: 7:30 p.m. MST

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV: ESPN

All-time series: UCLA leads 26-17-2 | Last meeting (11.28.20): UCLA win 27-10

Favorite: UCLA (-16), O/U 60.5

GAME THREAD

*** LIVE UPDATES: Arizona vs UCLA ***

STORIES

GAME DAY MAILBAG/PREDICTIONS: The Arizona/UCLA rivalry

INSIDE THE MATCHUP: Arizona vs UCLA

OPPONENT BREAKDOWN: UCLA

VIDEOS

