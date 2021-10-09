Arizona opponent breakdown: UCLA

After a hot start UCLA comes to Tucson Saturday night coming off a loss to Arizona State last weekend. The Bruins once looked like the potential team to beat in the South Division but now sit in fourth place having lost two of their last three games. Meanwhile, Arizona is still looking for its first win since 2019 as the Wildcats are in the midst of what is now a 16-game losing streak after falling to Oregon on the road two weeks ago.

The two teams have played some close games in recent years, including one back in 2019 that ended with a 3-point win for the Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. That has ended up as the last home victory for UA.

To give you a better idea of what head coach Chip Kelly will bring with him to Tucson this time around here is a closer look at the Bruins ahead of Saturday night's 7:30 p.m. MST kickoff.