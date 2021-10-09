Arizona returns to action Saturday night coming off its bye week. The Wildcats were last on the field two weeks ago when they went up to Eugene to face then-No. 3 Oregon. UA came away with a 41-19 loss but managed to build some momentum offensively despite five interceptions from starting quarterback Jordan McCloud.

The defense held its own against the Ducks before the flood gates opened late. Still, UA heads into its matchup with UCLA Saturday night feeling confident. The Bruins are coming off a loss to Arizona State in which they were held scoreless during the second half.

Will this be the week Arizona's 16-game losing streak comes to an end? To get you ready for Saturday's game GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is back once again to answer subscriber questions and offer up some game predictions for the meeting between UA and UCLA.