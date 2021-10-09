Inside the matchup: Arizona vs UCLA
Arizona (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12) returns to action Saturday night as it hosts UCLA (3-2, 1-1) coming off a bye week after falling to Oregon two weeks ago on the road. The Bruins lost to Arizona State last weekend and have hit a rough spot in the season after starting off the year hot. The Wildcats are still seeking their first victory since 2019 as they are in the midst of a 16-game losing streak.
However, the last time UA was able to win a game at Arizona Stadium it came against the Bruins.
Here is a closer look at the players you should keep an eye on as well as what you need to be on the lookout for Saturday night when the South Division foes link up in Tucson.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12; last game: 41-19 loss to Oregon) vs UCLA (3-2, 1-1; last game: 42-23 loss to ASU)
When: 7:30 p.m. MST
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
TV: ESPN
All-time series: UCLA leads 26-17-2 | Last meeting (11.28.20): UCLA win 27-10
Favorite: UCLA (-16), O/U 60.5
UCLA SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Chip Kelly (4th season | 13-23)
Preseason prediction: 4th (Pac-12 South Division)
Pac-12 standings: 4th (South Division)
Schemes
• Offense: Spread option
• Defense: 4-2-5
Ranks (FBS | Pac-12)
Total offense: 50th (429.0 YPG) | 4th
Scoring offense: 30th (35.4 PPG) | 2nd
Total defense: 89th (408.0 YPG allowed) | 10th
Scoring defense: 95th (28.6 PPG allowed) | 11th
WHO TO KNOW
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (stats vs ASU: 21-32, 235 yards, 1 TD; 19 rushes, 96 yards)
The veteran UCLA quarterback is a threat with both his arm and his feet, but he has been much more effective on the ground this season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been nursing a shoulder injury this season, and he said this week he is not at 100% entering Saturday's game with the Wildcats. Last week, like the rest of the UCLA offense, DTR struggled in the second half against the Sun Devils and will be looking to bounce back from that performance when he takes the field Saturday night. He posted solid stats overall, but he failed to get the offense in the end zone over the last two quarters against ASU, so that will be something UA can potentially build on as it looks to slow down the versatile signal caller, who was once recruited by Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch.
