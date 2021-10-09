Inside the matchup: Arizona vs UCLA

Arizona (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12) returns to action Saturday night as it hosts UCLA (3-2, 1-1) coming off a bye week after falling to Oregon two weeks ago on the road. The Bruins lost to Arizona State last weekend and have hit a rough spot in the season after starting off the year hot. The Wildcats are still seeking their first victory since 2019 as they are in the midst of a 16-game losing streak.

However, the last time UA was able to win a game at Arizona Stadium it came against the Bruins.

Here is a closer look at the players you should keep an eye on as well as what you need to be on the lookout for Saturday night when the South Division foes link up in Tucson.