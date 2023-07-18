The Pac-12 Conference announced on Tuesday the 2023 Preseason Pac-12 All-Conference Team and Preseason All-Pac-12 Honorable Mentions, which included nine Wildcats selected — five more players than Arizona had the previous season.

Featured on the Preseason Pac-12 All-Conference Team for Arizona was second-year Wildcat and senior wide receiver Jacob Cowing, who also was named a Second-Team Specialist and fifth-year senior left tackle Jordan Morgan, who were both named to the Second Team Offense. This is Cowing’s second year in-a-row making the Second Team Offense and Morgan’s first time making the Pac-12 All-Conference Team after making an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention last season.

Arizona also had six players named as an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention, which included senior running back Michael Wiley, sophomore wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, sophomore right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea, transfer sophomore linebacker Justin Flowe, junior kicker Tyler Loop and senior punter Kyle Ostendorp.

With the added talent this upcoming season, Arizona’s expectations this year will be making its first bowl game appearance since 2017 after just falling short by one game last season. Junior quarterback Jayden de Laura, who was notably left off either team by the Pac-12, will address the media alongside head coach Jedd Fisch and cornerback Treydan Stukes on Friday, July 21 in Las Vegas for the annual Pac-12 Media Day.