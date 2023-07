Arizona will have head coach Jedd Fisch, junior quarterback Jayden de Laura and junior nickelback Treydan Stukes speak at the annual Pac-12 Media Day on July 21 in Las Vegas.

Friday’s Media Day will be the first time de Laura will speak to the press since settling in a sexual assault case when he was playing at St Louis School in Honolulu in 2018, after a civil complaint was filed in 2021.

