Arizona football announced on Friday that it will have its annual Local Media Day on Tuesday, August 1, and its first fall camp practice the day after on August 2. The Local Media Day will come 12 days after Jedd Fisch, Jayden de Laura and Treydan Stukes speak at the Pac-12 Media Day on Friday, July 21 that will be in Las Vegas for the first time.

The expectations this season will be the highest it's ever been for Jedd Fisch, who’s entering his 3rd year as the Wildcats’ head coach with arguably the most talented roster he’s had under the helm. Coming to Tucson in 2021 with former head coach Kevin Sumlin’s recruits, Fisch did not have the best opportunity to flourish in year one, resulting in a disappointing 1-11 season.

Although the program was looming, Fisch kept his head high, with his moniker “its personal”, luring in a new era and attitude about playing for the UA. The new culture, along with additions such as transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura, transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing and four-star recruit wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan aided the Wildcats’ progression the following season, getting the team to a 5-7 record, one win away from their first bowl appearance since 2017.

Now, with Fisch as the pioneer of the Wildcats’ recruiting team, he has visited high schools, helping land top-tier recruits such as four-star lineman Raymond Pulido, who flipped his commitment from Alabama to the UA and four-star Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su’a.

Fisch has also done his part in the transfer portal, luring in veterans who were inspired by the new culture, like former 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe, former Georgia nose tackle Bill Norton, former Cal edge rusher Orin Patu and most recently, Colorado transfer receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, Indiana transfer defensive lineman Sio Nofoagatoto'a and Michigan transfer defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw, just to name a few. These transfers should help the Wildcats this upcoming season with their plethora of collegiate experience.