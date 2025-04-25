NFL Draft: Arizona OG Jonah Savaiinaea goes No. 37 to Miami

During the first round of the NFL Draft, Arizona saw star receiver Tetairoa McMillan become the highest offensive player drafted in program history going No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers. Now, guard Jonah Savaiinaea had his turn on Friday night as he wetn No. 37 in the second round to the Miami Dolphins.

With Savaiinaea going in the second round, he becomes the sixth Wildcat offensive line in program history to be selected in the second round, or higher.

During his time in Tucson, Savaiinaea was a symbol of stability by playing in 35 games and over the course of 1,544 snaps, he was penalized just five times.

What makes him truly special is that he started the second game into his college career and played three different positions on the line due to injuries. Most lineman would've struggled making such drastic switches, but Savaiinaea excelled in every position and helped his team without complaining.