NFL Draft: Arizona OG Jonah Savaiinaea goes No. 37 to Miami

During the first round of the NFL Draft, Arizona saw star receiver Tetairoa McMillan become the highest offensive player drafted in program history going No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers. Now, guard Jonah Savaiinaea had his turn on Friday night as he wetn No. 37 in the second round to the Miami Dolphins.
With Savaiinaea going in the second round, he becomes the sixth Wildcat offensive line in program history to be selected in the second round, or higher.
During his time in Tucson, Savaiinaea was a symbol of stability by playing in 35 games and over the course of 1,544 snaps, he was penalized just five times.
What makes him truly special is that he started the second game into his college career and played three different positions on the line due to injuries. Most lineman would've struggled making such drastic switches, but Savaiinaea excelled in every position and helped his team without complaining.
As Savaiinaea was taken by Miami, he became the fourth member of the 2022 recruiting class that has been drafted in the NFL Draft. That recruiting class finished No. 19 nationally, which is the highest finish in program history.
This is the first time the Dolphins have drafted a Wildcats player since 2008 when they too Arizona defensive lineman Lionel Dotson in the seventh round. This is the fifth player from UA that has been drafted by Miami.
Arizona still has a chance to see potentially two more players drafted during Day 3 of the draft with running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and kicker Tyler Loop still waiting t hear their name called to the next level.
