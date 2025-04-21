FIVE TAKEAWAYS: Arizona football Spring Showcase

The 15th and final spring ball practice took place Saturday night at Arizona Stadium for the annual Spring Showcase. The event was run differently compared to previous years, as there were interacting things for fans to do while the team was practicing.
“That’s one of the really special things about the University of Arizona,” Head Coach Brent Brennan said. “How the city shows up for this school (and) athletic programs.”
Despite spring ball practices ending, the next couple of weeks for the team will be super important as the spring transfer portal is still open.
Following the end of Day 15 of spring ball, Brennan, alongside Defensive Coordinator Danny Gonzales, Offensive Coordinator Seth Doege, Defensive Back Dalton Johnson and Quarterback Noah Fifita spoke to the media to discuss the offseason and how spring ball had gone.
Fifita taking a leap as a leader
Doege spoke on how he challenged Fifita to be more vocal as a leader throughout spring practice, especially when things weren’t clicking on the offensive side of the field.
“The last four or five practices he’s kicked me out of the huddle so he can take it over,” Doege said.
Doege talked about how after initially getting the job people were telling him about how Fifita needed to be more vocal and how he has answered the bell so far.
“In order to truly lead in those moments of crisis or high level success and everything in between, you have to be the one driving it,” Brennan said. “That’s where I’ve seen him make incredible strides and he’s getting more comfortable.”