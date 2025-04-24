NFL Draft: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan goes No. 8 to Carolina

(Photo by Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)

The NFL Draft has been more eventful for Arizona Wildcats compared to years past with Jordan Morgan going in the first around to Green Bay. Now, in the 2025 draft, UA wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been drafted No. 8 overall by the Carolina Panthers. This makes McMillan the fifth player in program history to be a Top 10 pick and the first since 1999 when Chris McAlister went No. 10 to the Ravens. McMillan becomes the highest offensive player drafted out of Arizona and the first wide receiver in program history to get drafted in the first round. Previously, Denis Northcutt was the highest drafted wide receiver when he was the first selection in the second round to the Browns.

