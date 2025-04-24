NFL Draft: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan goes No. 8 to Carolina

The NFL Draft has been more eventful for Arizona Wildcats compared to years past with Jordan Morgan going in the first around to Green Bay. Now, in the 2025 draft, UA wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been drafted No. 8 overall by the Carolina Panthers. This makes McMillan the fifth player in program history to be a Top 10 pick and the first since 1999 when Chris McAlister went No. 10 to the Ravens.
McMillan becomes the highest offensive player drafted out of Arizona and the first wide receiver in program history to get drafted in the first round.
Previously, Denis Northcutt was the highest drafted wide receiver when he was the first selection in the second round to the Browns.
In three seasons with Arizona, McMillan hauled in 213 receptions totaling 3,423 yardsto go along with his 26 touchdowns. He set program records for receiving yards and finished third in touchdowns and four in receptions.
During his time with the Wildcats, Arizona went from a 5-win team to 10 wins and winning the Alamo Bowl the following season against Oklahoma.
Throughout the draft process, former Panther Steve Smith openly criticized McMillan and Bobby Wade doubting the talented receiver and bashing his coaching staff.
Now, McMillan will have a chance to set records that Smith never achieved during his time with the Panthers.
Arizona has the potential to see three other Wildcats drafted in this draft and will be waiting to hear where guard Jonah Savaiinaea goes, as he is projected to go in the second round.
