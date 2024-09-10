WATCH: No. 20 Arizona offensive players Tuesday press conference (KSU Week)
Arizona offensive players Kedrick Reescano and Jeremiah Patterson spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas State on Friday night. The duo talked about scoring their first touchdowns of the season against NAU and shared their stories of how they arrived to Tucson.
Reescano talked about his development as a running back and how coach Alonzo Carter has helped him grow as a player.
