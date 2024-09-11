PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5GNlNSUDU0VlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Five takeaways: Arizona defense Wednesday press conference (KSU)

Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

No. 20 Arizona is inching closer towards its biggest test so far on the season as it heads on the road to face No. 14 Kansas State in a standalone primetime game Friday night.

Arizona is 2-0 on the season, but it comes with some questions on both sides of the ball after each win. This figures to be a huge test to see where Arizona stands heading into conference play.

Defensive coordinator Duane Akina along with Taye Brown and Tre Smith. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.

Cleaning up the missed tackles

It looked like two completely defenses for Arizona from Week 1 against New Mexico to Week 2 against Northern Arizona across the board. The Wildcats will be looking to carry that momentum into Friday's game against Kansas State.

"We met as a defense and said we got to clean up a few things, especially the personal fouls we had," Brown said. "That's not our brand of football and we're going to get out there and everybody swarms the football so if one person misses a tackle, other 10 people will be right behind you."

It is a run-first offense for Kansas State led by RB DJ Giddens as well as QB Avery Johnson, so finishing tackles will be even more important in this game for Arizona.

