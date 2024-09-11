No. 20 Arizona is inching closer towards its biggest test so far on the season as it heads on the road to face No. 14 Kansas State in a standalone primetime game Friday night.

Arizona is 2-0 on the season, but it comes with some questions on both sides of the ball after each win. This figures to be a huge test to see where Arizona stands heading into conference play.

Defensive coordinator Duane Akina along with Taye Brown and Tre Smith. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.