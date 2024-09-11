Five takeaways: Arizona defense Wednesday press conference (KSU)
No. 20 Arizona is inching closer towards its biggest test so far on the season as it heads on the road to face No. 14 Kansas State in a standalone primetime game Friday night.
Arizona is 2-0 on the season, but it comes with some questions on both sides of the ball after each win. This figures to be a huge test to see where Arizona stands heading into conference play.
Defensive coordinator Duane Akina along with Taye Brown and Tre Smith. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.
Cleaning up the missed tackles
It looked like two completely defenses for Arizona from Week 1 against New Mexico to Week 2 against Northern Arizona across the board. The Wildcats will be looking to carry that momentum into Friday's game against Kansas State.
"We met as a defense and said we got to clean up a few things, especially the personal fouls we had," Brown said. "That's not our brand of football and we're going to get out there and everybody swarms the football so if one person misses a tackle, other 10 people will be right behind you."
It is a run-first offense for Kansas State led by RB DJ Giddens as well as QB Avery Johnson, so finishing tackles will be even more important in this game for Arizona.
