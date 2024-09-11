PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5GNlNSUDU0VlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Arizona embarks on new Big 12 journey Friday at Kansas State

Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

It is not considered a conference game as Arizona scheduled Friday's game against Kansas State before joining the Big 12, but it is still the first big test of the season and the first glimpse at what playing on the road will look like in this new conference.

"I think (the players) are fired up," head coach Brent Brennan said earlier in the week. "We had a great practice and I'm really excited about that. I think that's a good indication of where they're at and their mindset in terms of attacking the practice environment."

Dating back to 1980, Arizona is 1-5 in road games against the teams that were already in the Big 12 prior to this season with its only win coming against TCU and losses coming against BYU, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech and Houston.

Arizona is 5-1-1 all-time against Kansas State with all seven games happening in Tucson. The last game happened in 1978 when Arizona won 31-0.

