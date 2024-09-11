Arizona embarks on new Big 12 journey Friday at Kansas State
It is not considered a conference game as Arizona scheduled Friday's game against Kansas State before joining the Big 12, but it is still the first big test of the season and the first glimpse at what playing on the road will look like in this new conference.
"I think (the players) are fired up," head coach Brent Brennan said earlier in the week. "We had a great practice and I'm really excited about that. I think that's a good indication of where they're at and their mindset in terms of attacking the practice environment."
Dating back to 1980, Arizona is 1-5 in road games against the teams that were already in the Big 12 prior to this season with its only win coming against TCU and losses coming against BYU, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech and Houston.
Arizona is 5-1-1 all-time against Kansas State with all seven games happening in Tucson. The last game happened in 1978 when Arizona won 31-0.
