WATCH: No. 20 Arizona defensive players Wednesday press conference (KSU)
Arizona defensive players Tre Smith and Taye Brown spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas State. The duo talked about the improvements the defense showed from game one to game two.
Plus, Tre Smith talked about the rotation on the defensive line and how it has helped players stay fresh and ready for the fourth quarter.
