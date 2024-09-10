Arizona has moved past NAU as it gears up for its final non-conference slated game this Friday in an early week road battle facing No. 14 Kansas State.

It’ll be the Wildcats first matchup with a Big 12 team as a new part of the conference and as the team prepares for the upcoming Top 20 clash, offensive coordinator Dino Babers along with running back Kedrick Reescano and wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Here are five takeaways from their press conference.