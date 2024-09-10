Five takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (KSU)
Arizona has moved past NAU as it gears up for its final non-conference slated game this Friday in an early week road battle facing No. 14 Kansas State.
It’ll be the Wildcats first matchup with a Big 12 team as a new part of the conference and as the team prepares for the upcoming Top 20 clash, offensive coordinator Dino Babers along with running back Kedrick Reescano and wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson spoke to the media on Tuesday.
Here are five takeaways from their press conference.
Preparing for an energetic environment
Arizona has been practicing this week with pumped in crowd noise filling the practice fields in preparation for what is expecting to be a very loud showing from Kansas State fans.
With the crowd sound effects during practice, the players are feeling ready to go come Friday.
“I don’t think it’s any hindrance at all,” Reescano said. “I just play football. We came up with a system to combat that.”
Patterson added that the booming stadium makes things “more fun” when playing in a big game.
“It’s just getting us prepared for the atmosphere,” he said.
