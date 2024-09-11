WATCH: No. 20 Arizona DC Duane Akina Wednesday press conference (KSU Week)
Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas State. Akina talked about playing in Manhattan and the challenges that come with that.
Akina shared his thoughts on the ability of KSU quarterback Avery Johnson and how it is difficult for a defense to defend a QB that has the ability to race to the end zone like Johnson does.
