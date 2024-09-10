WATCH: No. 20 Arizona OC Dino Babers Tuesday press conference (KSU Week)
Arizona offensive coordinator Dino Babers spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against Kansas State on Friday night. Babers talked about the struggles of the offensive line and how they need to be more consistent.
Babers shared his thoughts on spreading the football out more and balancing the talents of a receiver like Tetairoa McMillan. He compared it to playing basketball with Michael Jordan and how Jordan will be getting the ball.
