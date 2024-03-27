Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
LOS ANGELES — No. 2 seed Arizona is two wins away from reaching an elusive Final Four berth. The Wildcats have been in this position before in the very same building back in 2015. Now, with a new head coach and a new-look roster, UA will attempt to take down Clemson before facing either North Carolina or Alabama before the end of the week.
Wednesday, the Wildcats took the floor at Crypto.com Arena, former STAPLES Center, in Los Angeles as they put the finishing touches on their preparations for a matchup with the sixth-seeded Tigers.
The media had an opportunity to watch the first 15 minutes of Arizona's practice, and below you can watch clips from the action on the floor at Crypto.com Arena.
