LOS ANGELES — No. 2 seed Arizona is two wins away from reaching an elusive Final Four berth. The Wildcats have been in this position before in the very same building back in 2015. Now, with a new head coach and a new-look roster, UA will attempt to take down Clemson before facing either North Carolina or Alabama before the end of the week.

Wednesday, the Wildcats took the floor at Crypto.com Arena, former STAPLES Center, in Los Angeles as they put the finishing touches on their preparations for a matchup with the sixth-seeded Tigers.