Transfer Q&A: Arizona kicker Ian Wagner

Throughout spring practice, one of the main positions that looked to have issues was the place kicker and during field goal attempts. Arizona had punter Michael Salgado-Medina taking attempts along with Jordan Forbes and Cash Peterman (who entered the transfer portal). All three guys struggled and couldn't find a consistent rhythm throughout camp.

So, Arizona and its staff went into the portal to try to help the field goal kicking game and landed former Illinois State kicker Ian Wagner. During his time with the Redbirds, Wagner spent three seasons where he went 25 of 36 on field goal attempts and on kickoffs recorded 91 touchbacks.

Before going to the state of Illinois, Wagner grew up in Sierra Vista making him familiar with Arizona and the campus.

Here at GOAZCATS.com we took the time to talk to Wagner as our Troy Hutchison reached out to help Wildcat fans get a better understanding for why he picked UA, and much more.

