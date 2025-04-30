COMMITMENT: Arizona basketball lands high-level international prospect

The 2025 recruiting class for Arizona basketball already sits as the top class nationally with three five-star recruits in Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode headlining the class with three-star guard Bryce James. However, Tommy Lloyd and his staff have added to this class with the addition of high-level international prospect Sidi Gueye.

Gueye informed ESPN on Wednesday morning that he was committing to the Wildcats and becoming part of the 2025 recruiting class.

"Coach Lloyd is one of the top coaches in college and he has coached many international players before," Gueye told ESPN in their report. "He made me feel comfortable and showed me how I can improve and produce in his system."