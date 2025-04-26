Transfer Q&A: Arizona offensive lineman Chance Roberts

This past week, Arizona added to its roster by snagging offensive lineman Chance Roberts out of the transfer portal. Roberts spent the last two seasons with Albany where he was coached by former Wildcat lineman Jacob Alsadek before making the decision to enter the portal.

The addition of Roberts gives the Wildcats a much needed extra body in the offensive line group and a player that has played both the guard and tackle positions. This means, he could be a player that gives UA depth with his versatility.

The first chance we will get to see Roberts on the field will be during training camp as the team will have around a month to prepare for the 2025 season.

However, GOAZCATS.com's Troy Hutchison reached out to Roberts and asked him five questions about his recruitment, playing style and what fans can expect from him as he joins the roster.

