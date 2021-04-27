GOAZCATS - Transfer news: Arizona redshirt sophomore QB Kevin Doyle enters NCAA portal

Doyle tweeted about his decision to enter the transfer portal Tuesday and also thanked Fisch for his time at the program over the last several months.

Doyle threw just one pass, a 9-yard completion to Brian Casteel , in Saturday's spring game inside Arizona Stadium, but he was not one of the featured players at the position for most of the spring under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch .

At Arizona, one player who saw the field sparingly over the last month has decided it is time to move on. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Kevin Doyle officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday and announced his plans publicly shortly after that.

With spring ball coming to an end for many programs across the country over the weekend another wave of transfers is expected to take place heading into the summer.

Doyle never appeared in a game for the Wildcats over the course of his three seasons with the program. He briefly opted out of the 2020 season last summer citing COVID-19 concerns as a primary reason for that decision.

However, he ultimately decided to rejoin the team when the season was delayed until later in the fall.

The 6-foot-3 former three-star prospect from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. was committed to Michigan prior to picking the Wildcats. He backed off his pledge to the Wolverines shortly before picking Arizona to become the first commit for the previous coaching staff under Kevin Sumlin.

"He’s really got good arm talent," former offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone said of Doyle back last spring. "He went through the injury last year during camp, so it really set him back. So, right now, I think just the mental part he’s having to catch up a little bit, but as far as his physical tools he can make any throw you need him to make.”

Doyle is set to graduate from Arizona this spring leaving him with three years of eligibility at his next stop. He had over 20 offers out of high school with Kentucky, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Nebraska, Iowa and Purdue being among the Power Five programs on that list.

The decision by Doyle leaves Arizona with three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster. Sophomore Will Plummer, who played in three games and started one for Arizona in 2020, and Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz were the two players to receive the most reps at the position over the course of spring ball while USF transfer Jordan McCloud will be arriving to UA in the summer.

The Wildcats wrapped up the 15-practice spring schedule with their spring game on Saturday.