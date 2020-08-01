GOAZCATS - Arizona sophomore QB Kevin Doyle will not play in 2020

Arizona now has its first player that plans on skipping the upcoming 2020 season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Kevin Doyle announced his decision to take the season off Saturday citing health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to impact the many parts of the world and United States.

"We are in challenging times," he wrote in a post made to Twitter. "I have been watching and reading about the Covid pandemic and I understand that it is new for everybody. The only thing I can do is listen to and watch professionals and make decisions off of that information. Dozens of high profile NFL players are opting out of playing football and giving up tens of millions of dollars, there must be more risk than I can even perceive.

"I love the University of Arizona and I support my teammates and coaches. With that being said, yesterday I gave my official notice that I will be opting out of the upcoming football season. I am looking forward to getting past this pandemic and rejoining my teammates as quickly as possible."

Doyle has yet to make an appearance in a game for the Wildcats but was in position to compete for the backup job behind Grant Gunnell this season. The Washington, D.C. native mentioned that Kevin Sumlin and the UA coaching staff showed support of his decision to bypass his redshirt sophomore season.

"This is a really tough decision," Doyle added. "I appreciate the support, understanding and guidance my coaches have shown me over the last few days while we work through this decision. Looking forward to getting back with my teammates as quickly as possible."

The 6-foot-3 quarterback was one of the first prospects Sumlin and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone recruited to Arizona upon their arrival from Texas A&M. UA's staff was able to convince Doyle to make the move to Tucson shortly after he backed away from his commitment to Michigan.

"He’s really got good arm talent," Mazzone said of Doyle back in March. "He went through the injury last year during camp, so it really set him back. So, right now, I think just the mental part he’s having to catch up a little bit, but as far as his physical tools he can make any throw you need him to make.”

Redshirt junior Rhett Rodriguez is likely to head into the season as the backup to Gunnell, who will be entering the season as the full-time starter this year, but Doyle's departure will leave freshman Will Plummer with a bigger opportunity to compete for that No. 2 spot. Walk-on players Luke Ashworth and Cameron Fietz will round out the UA quarterback group heading into training camp this year.

The Wildcats are set to resume with their reentry plan starting Monday with freshmen and other newcomers already beginning to arrive to Tucson to begin summer workouts. The Pac-12 approved Aug. 17 as the date when programs in the conference will be allowed to begin training camp in preparation for the season that will begin on Sept. 26.

Coronavirus concerns forced the league to move to a conference-only schedule this year leading to the Pac-12 allowing players in all sports to opt out of the 2020 season without losing their scholarship.

