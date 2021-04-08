GOAZCATS - Sean Miller: 'I tried to bring out the best in everyone' as Arizona's coach

The Sean Miller era at Arizona has come to an end. UA made the news official Wednesday and on Thursday the now former Wildcats' head coach released a statement thanking his family, the fans, former players and others that he crossed paths with during his 12 seasons in Tucson.

"It was an honor to be the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona." Miller said in his statement. "Over the last twelve years, Tucson, Arizona became our home. It's where our three sons grew up and attended the University of Arizona. It's also the place that we made friendships that will last a lifetime. Coaching in McKale Center on Game Day is one of the tings I will miss the most. The pageantry and magic of the crowd and pep band is unlike any arena I've been in. Wildcat fans are unique. They are passionate, loyal, knowledgable and fair and that's why they are the best fan base in college basketball.

"I admire and respect every player that I have coached. Their sacrifice and hard work to truly become part of something bigger than themselves was incredibly special to see. As a coach, I tried to bring out the best in everyone. I hope they know that I did it with a lot of love ... and some 'tough love' at times. However, my intentions were always pure.

"I would like to thank Jim Levengood and Dr. Shelton for hiring me and believing in me along with Greg Byrne, Mike Ketcham and Dr. Hart for supporting, mentoring and working together with our program to establish success. Finally, I would like to thank Dave Heeke and Dr. Robbins for supporting our program through challenging times.

"I am blessed to have a great family beside me. To my three sons — Austin, Cameron and Braden — I'm so proud of each of you. Thank you for ALWAYS being there for me. And to my amazing wife, Amy — I'm not sure where I would be without you. You have been by my side every step of the way through it all. I wish Arizona the very best as they move forward with their new coach. My hope is that they can capture that elusive fifth Final Four and second National Championship."

Through 12 years as the leader of Arizona's men's basketball team, Miller compiled over 300 wins, seven trips to the NCAA Tournament with three Elite Eight appearances.

UA finished the final season under Miller with a 17-9 record but was not part of the NCAA Tournament field after self-imposing a one-year postseason ban.

The Wildcats have already begun their search for the next head coach at Arizona with Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd, former UA stars Damon Stoudamire and Miles Simon being a few of the candidates under consideration to take over the program.