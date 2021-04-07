GOAZCATS - Arizona coaching hot board: Early favorites to replace Sean Miller

Arizona has made the decision to move on from head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons at the helm in Tucson. Miller's tenure leading the Wildcats comes to a close amid some controversy as UA awaits the ruling of an NCAA investigation that found the men's basketball program to have committed several Level I violations under the former head coach's watch.

Wednesday, athletic director Dave Heeke cited a lack of on-court success coupled with the off-court problems as the primary reasons Arizona has decided to move on from its longtime coach.

He also noted that there are high expectations in Tucson for the men's basketball program and the Wildcats have not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2017. UA likely would have been part of the tournament field this year, but the program opted to forgo the postseason by self-imposing a one-year ban in the winter.

The NCAA investigation and eventual punishment is a negative factor in the process for Arizona, but Heeke said that the program believes it will have a "diverse" group of candidates to pick from in the end.

Heeke explained Wednesday that Arizona is not going to limit its options as the pursuit of its next coach begins.

There have already been plenty of indications about who the frontrunners will be, and we have included several names to keep an eye on as the process moves ahead.

Here is our first Arizona coaching hot board as the Wildcats look to replace Miller.