GOAZCATS - Arizona coaching hot board: Early favorites to replace Sean Miller

Arizona coaching hot board: Early favorites to replace Sean Miller
Arizona has made the decision to move on from head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons at the helm in Tucson. Miller's tenure leading the Wildcats comes to a close amid some controversy as UA awaits the ruling of an NCAA investigation that found the men's basketball program to have committed several Level I violations under the former head coach's watch.
Wednesday, athletic director Dave Heeke cited a lack of on-court success coupled with the off-court problems as the primary reasons Arizona has decided to move on from its longtime coach.
He also noted that there are high expectations in Tucson for the men's basketball program and the Wildcats have not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2017. UA likely would have been part of the tournament field this year, but the program opted to forgo the postseason by self-imposing a one-year ban in the winter.
The NCAA investigation and eventual punishment is a negative factor in the process for Arizona, but Heeke said that the program believes it will have a "diverse" group of candidates to pick from in the end.
Heeke explained Wednesday that Arizona is not going to limit its options as the pursuit of its next coach begins.
There have already been plenty of indications about who the frontrunners will be, and we have included several names to keep an eye on as the process moves ahead.
Here is our first Arizona coaching hot board as the Wildcats look to replace Miller.
Tommy Lloyd – Gonzaga assistant
CAREER RECORD (as a college head coach): 0-0
BIO: Lloyd has been at one place for the last two decades as he officially joined the coaching staff at Gonzaga ahead of the 2001-02 season. The 46-year-old assistant started his career as administrative assistant the year before that but has since become one of the hottest names in the coaching world thanks to the role he has played in building the Bulldogs into one of the top programs in the country. Largely responsible for the international recruiting success at Gonzaga, Lloyd has helped build his profile as a recruiter over the last two decades as he has helped make Spokane a destination for top prospects from all over the world. Though he has never been a head coach, the Washington native is the head coach in waiting at Gonzaga and has a contract with the school that will allow him to step into that role whenever Mark Few decides to step away.
WHY HE'S AN OPTION: GOAZCATS.com sources indicated in recent weeks that Lloyd is the coach UA president Robert C. Robbins wants to see take over the Wildcats' basketball program. As of now he has garnered the highest amount of momentum behind the scenes, and there have certainly been indications that he will eventually become the next coach at UA. Ultimately, there will be a number factors that come into play with his stance as the coach in waiting at Gonzaga being one of the biggest hurdles Arizona will have to overcome.
Damon Stoudamire – Pacific head coach
CAREER RECORD (as a college head coach): 71-77
BIO: One of the most recognizable names in Arizona basketball history, the former Wildcat star has a wide range of experience at this point in his career. Stoudamire recently wrapped up his fifth season as the head coach at Pacific having joined the program in March 2016 upon leaving his second stint as an assistant coach at Memphis. Prior to that he was on Miller's staff at Arizona where he worked for his alma mater from 2013-15. He was previously on staff at Memphis under fellow Arizona alum Josh Pastner. His coaching career began in 2009 with the Memphis Grizzlies. That, of course, came after an impressive NBA career that spanned 13 years from 1995-2008. He is one of the most accomplished players in UA's history having helped guide the Wildcats to a Final Four appearance in 1994.
WHY HE'S AN OPTION: The former UA star already has experience coaching at Arizona as he was part of the staff for two of the program's Elite Eight appearances under Miller. Stoudamire was one of the players selected to speak during the ceremony to unveil the Lute Olson statue outside McKale Center, and he naturally has a strong connection to the program and alumni base. Outside of that he now has head coaching experience, and he has reached a certain level of success at Pacific. He finished the 2019-20 season as the coach of the year in the West Coast Conference after guiding the Tigers to a 23-10 record. All indications have been that he is interested in taking over at his alma mater. The feeling is that Stoudamire would be all in for the long haul as the program maneuvers through any potential sanctions.
