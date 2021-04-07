GOAZCATS - Arizona parts ways with head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons

"After conferring with Dave Heeke since the season's end, it has become clear that our men's basketball program – and our University – needs to write a new chapter in our history, and that begins with a change of leadership," university president Robert C. Robbins in a statement Wednesday. "Arizona Basketball means so much to so many and, as stewards of the program, we must always act in the best interests of the university. I believe our future is bright, and I look forward to welcoming a new head coach to the Wildcat family."

Arizona's last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2018 when the Wildcats lost to 14th-seeded Buffalo in the first round as a No. 4 seed.

Miller guided the Wildcats to a 302-109 record during his time as head coach while also helping the program to reach the NCAA Tournament seven times over that span. Arizona appeared in the Elite Eight three times under Miller with five trips to the Sweet 16. In all, UA won the Pac-12/Pac-10 regular season title five times and the conference tournament three times under Miller's watch.

"We appreciate Sean's commitment to our basketball program and to the university," UA athletics director Dave Heeke said in a statement released by the program. "After taking the many factors involved into account, we simply believe that we need a fresh start and now is the time. I want to thank Sean, Amy and their sons for their service to the university and wish them the very best in the future."

The rumors have been bubbling since the end of the season and Wednesday Arizona made it official. Sean Miller is out as the head coach of the men's basketball program at UA after 12 seasons.

Miller did not elude controversy during his time as the leader of the program, however.

Arizona is one of the programs that was front and center in the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball that eventually led to former assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson severing prison time for his role in the scheme.

UA also parted ways with former assistant coach Mark Phelps amid NCAA violation accusations shortly after relieving Richardson of his duties. The end result was several Level I NCAA violation allegations against the program and school. Miller is facing one Level I violation for failing to promote an "atmosphere of compliance" during between March 2016 and September 2017.

The former UA head coach also was forced to step away from his role for a brief time in 2018 after ESPN released a report alleging Miller was secretly recorded on FBI wiretaps discussing payments made to former UA star big man Deandre Ayton to ensure his commitment to the program.

Miller strongly refuted the claims made in the report from ESPN and eventually returned to his role as head coach with the support of Arizona's administration.

Last month Robbins reiterated that Miller was the program's coach when asked about the ongoing investigation, which is ongoing after Arizona had its request approved for the Independent Accountability Resolution Process that will allow an independent panel to review and rule on the case.

“Coach Miller is our coach," Robbins said. "We’re working with him about remaining our coach, obviously. We’re very eager to find out of all of those allegations we’ll have our opportunity to address those, but we have not heard from the IARP. So, the IARP is going through this process. They will be the final word. There’s no appeal process with the IARP, but we will have a chance to address the new notice of allegations that will come from the IARP.

"... Once we hear from the IARP, which I unfortunately think is gonna be weeks if not months away, then we can move forward with responding to these new allegations and finally find out what is the final verdict in this very long, very taxing, complex and very sad chapter in the history of the University of Arizona.”

Arizona has named associate head coach Jack Murphy as the program's interim head coach while concurrently opening up a "national search" for Miller's eventual replacement.

"We have a storied men's basketball program with unbelievable fan support, facilities and resources," Heeke said. "While we will not put a timeline on our search, we will move as expeditiously as possible and will include a broad array of candidates, identifying coaches who exhibit integrity, competitiveness and a genuine care for the student-athletes. I am confident that we will have a diverse pool and find the right fit for Arizona men's basketball."

Miller came to Arizona after a successful five-year career as the head coach at Xavier. He served as an assistant coach at Xavier, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Miami (Ohio) and Wisconsin earlier in his career.

Arizona has indicated that it will honor the terms of Miller's contract that was set to expire after next season.