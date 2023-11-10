(Durham, NC) - Friday night, No. 12 Arizona squared off against No. 2 Duke on the road at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since the 1989-90 season. The heavy-weight fight didn't disappoint with both teams going bunch-for-bunch and blow-for-blow but the size of the Wildcats was too much as they walked away with the 78-73 upset win over the Blue Devils.

"I think we've got a bunch of winners and I'm really proud of how we handled the situational basketball at the end," said coach Tommy Lloyd during his postgame press conference. "There's a lot of situations as the end of games and you try to practice them, but trust me, it feels a little different on the road. But, our guys did a great job of playing situational basketball down the stretch."

The win marked the first time that either team has won on the road in only the second home-and-home schedule between these two programs.

Blue Devils' star big man Kyle Filipowski dropped in 25 points and eight rebound. However outside of that, paint was all about the Wildcats as the team won 42 to 34 in paint points and dominated 45 to 33 on the glass.