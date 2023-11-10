RECAP: No. 12 Arizona upsets No. 2 Duke 78-73 in Cameron Indoor Stadium
(Durham, NC) - Friday night, No. 12 Arizona squared off against No. 2 Duke on the road at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since the 1989-90 season. The heavy-weight fight didn't disappoint with both teams going bunch-for-bunch and blow-for-blow but the size of the Wildcats was too much as they walked away with the 78-73 upset win over the Blue Devils.
"I think we've got a bunch of winners and I'm really proud of how we handled the situational basketball at the end," said coach Tommy Lloyd during his postgame press conference. "There's a lot of situations as the end of games and you try to practice them, but trust me, it feels a little different on the road. But, our guys did a great job of playing situational basketball down the stretch."
The win marked the first time that either team has won on the road in only the second home-and-home schedule between these two programs.
Blue Devils' star big man Kyle Filipowski dropped in 25 points and eight rebound. However outside of that, paint was all about the Wildcats as the team won 42 to 34 in paint points and dominated 45 to 33 on the glass.
Working the paint was the trio Oumar Ballo, Keshad Johnson and Motiejus Krivas, who combined for 33 points and 19 rebounds. It seemed as if they took turns at different part of the game taking their shot in the paint against Duke.
"I mean yeah, we're built for it. Look at our bodies. We've got some dogs and they played like it," said Lloyd. "You've got Pelle, Oumar and Caleb is playing really well defensively. Kylan, Jaden, KJ and Keshad, those are some dudes right there. And I thought our guys did a great job."
Despite that, the player of the game was point guard Kylan Boswell, who recorded a 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists to just one turnover. Boswell was able to keep the team on track and calm in big moments.
The freshmen for Arizona didn't fold under pressure with Krivas going for six points and six rebounds in his 12 minutes on the floor. Meanwhile, forward KJ Lewis scored six points and recorded three rebounds and two assists while going 3 of 4 from the field.
It wasn't all pretty for Arizona as the team turned the ball over 17 times that resulted into 18 points for the Blue Devils. Still, the Wildcats had 17 points and scored 17 points in fastbreak situations.
The Wildcats will now head home after securing their first win in program history in Durham and play Southern on Monday night at 6 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks.
