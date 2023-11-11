Arizona has shown its ability to play on par with and defeat ranked opponents with the Wildcats coming off their third consecutive ranked victory after defeating then-No. 20 UCLA, 27-10, last weekend.

However, in this week's matchup they will have a brief respite from facing ranked adversaries. The Wildcats now shift their focus to another formidable challenge as they prepare to face Colorado on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats have achieved a historic three-game winning streak against AP Top 25 teams, a milestone previously unattained in the program's history, resulting in their return to the AP Top 25 rankings — a distinction not held since November 2017. However, they must remain vigilant, recognizing that their upcoming opponent, is known for its offensive explosiveness. The Wildcats understand that any lapse in focus could quickly end the hard-earned history they've accumulated.

In the all-time series against Colorado, the Wildcats face an uphill battle, trailing with a 9-16 record.

Arizona's most recent victory on Colorado's home turf dates back to Oct. 5, 2019, when the Wildcats pulled out a 35-30 victory. The Wildcats also hold a 5-7 record playing in Boulder, but their resilience has been evident in recent matchups, as they've secured three wins in the last five games and seven out of the last ten against the Buffaloes.