After two wins against non-Power Four opponents, Arizona will get its first chance to make a true statement this season when it has the spotlight Friday night in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats (2-0) will close out their nonconference schedule against a conference opponent when they travel to face Kansas State (2-0).
Though both teams are in the Big 12 now, the game was scheduled prior to conference realignment last summer so will be played as a non-league matchup.
Still, there is a lot on the line in the Week 3 contest as both teams are ranked inside the AP Top 25 with UA checking in at No. 20 and K-State sitting at No. 14.
Both teams received a bit of a scare last week with Arizona eventually taking down NAU, 22-10, in a low-scoring matchup in Tucson while the other Wildcats trailed Tulane by two scores at halftime only to earn a 34-27 win on a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter.
There will be plenty of attention on the two quarterbacks in the matchup Friday night (5 p.m. MST | FOX) with Arizona's Noah Fifita and Kansas State's Avery Johnson already garnering plenty of eyes through the first two weeks.
To get you ready for the matchup in Manhattan, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison preview what Arizona fans need to know ahead of kickoff in our latest preview podcast episode.
