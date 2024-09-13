After two wins against non-Power Four opponents, Arizona will get its first chance to make a true statement this season when it has the spotlight Friday night in Manhattan, Kansas. The Wildcats (2-0) will close out their nonconference schedule against a conference opponent when they travel to face Kansas State (2-0).

Though both teams are in the Big 12 now, the game was scheduled prior to conference realignment last summer so will be played as a non-league matchup.

Still, there is a lot on the line in the Week 3 contest as both teams are ranked inside the AP Top 25 with UA checking in at No. 20 and K-State sitting at No. 14.