Noah Fifita has thrown for 595 yards through two games this season. (Photo by Darryl Webb | Associated Press)

Arizona has come out of its first two wins of the season with questions on both sides of the ball. The first game against New Mexico was an explosion from the offense and a struggle from the defense. The second game against Northern Arizona was a bounce back game from the defense and a struggle from the offense with players sidelined on both sides of the ball. The questions left from both of those games can be put to the side for Arizona with a big win over Kansas State Friday night on the road in a top-20 matchup. Kansas State has had its troubles as well this season coming off a 34-27 win over Tulane where it trailed 20-10 at halftime. This has the chance to be a statement game for Arizona as both teams seek what would be a big win on their resume for the College Football Playoff.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 20 Arizona (2-0) at Kansas State (2-0) Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MST) Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium | Manhattan, Kans. TV and channels: FOX Radio: 1290 AM | XM: 83, 84 All-time series: Arizona leads 5-1-1 Odds: Kansas State (-7), O/U (60.5)

SNAPSHOT - Kansas State

Head coach: Chris Klieman (41-24 | 6th season at KSU) Conference standing: T-2nd (2-0, Big 12)

HEAD-TO-HEAD (NCAA rankings)

Total offense: Arizona - 27th (494.0 YPG) | KSU - 56th (422.5 YPG) Scoring offense: Arizona - 25th (41.5 PPG) | KSU - 38th (37.5 PPG) Total defense: Arizona - 77th (326.0 YPG) | KSU - 69th (312.5 YPG) Scoring defense: Arizona 92nd (24.50 PPG) | KSU - 54th (16.5 PPG)

This is going to be the first big test for both Arizona and Kansas State and it'll be a standalone game in front of the whole country on Friday night on FOX. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman talked in his press conference this week about the dynamic duo that is Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan. "Those two are insane," Klieman said. "The quarterback and wide receiver are as in tune and have as good a chemistry as any two people that I've faced as far as a wide receiver and quarterback combination." Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman added what he believes makes Fifita as good as he is. "I think he is really accurate," Klanderman said. "I think he's got a great command of where he is throwing the football. To me, his best trait is his vision. I think he sees things real well, I think he sees coverages well and I think he knows where to put the football... The other thing about him is his arm talent. He can throw it anywhere on the field." This will be the start of a new journey for Arizona against its first Big 12 opponent despite it not officially being a conference game. Arizona also enters this game with the longest active winning streak in college football.

"I think (the players) are fired up," head coach Brent Brennan said this week. "We had a great practice and I'm really excited about that. I think that's a good indication of where they're at and their mindset in terms of attacking the practice environment." The big keys for the Arizona defense will be keeping Kansas State QB Avery Johnson in the pocket and containing the run. Arizona had its troubles in Week 1 stopping Devon Dampier of New Mexico who has a similar play style as Johnson with their dual threat ability under center. Kansas State is led by DJ Giddens and Dylan Edwards in the backfield forming a dynamic duo that Arizona will need to do its best to contain. This will also be where tackling will be crucial. On the other side of the ball, it is unclear which of the players who sat out last week will be back for Arizona. Kansas State will likely be looking to pressure Fifita early and often, so getting rid of the ball fast will be crucial against a Kansas State secondary that struggled last week against Tulane. Getting McMillan involved early and often will be crucial for Arizona as well as another receiver stepping up alongside him whether it be Jeremiah Patterson, Montana Lemonious-Craig or any of the other wide receivers in a deep room.



