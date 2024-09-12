Tale of the Tape: No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State

Quali Conley has rushed for 202 yards this season. (Photo by Darryl Webb| Associated Press)

After starting off the season 2-0, No. 20 Arizona will be heading to Manhattan to take on No. 14 Kansas State in a Top 20 showdown. Although both programs are part of the Big 12 conference, this game will be a non-conference game due to the fact that it as scheduled in advance before UA changed conference. So far through the first two games, Arizona has had its struggles on defense-giving up 39 points to New Mexico-and struggles on offense that came in the Wildcats' 22-10 win over NAU last Saturday. In other words, the Wildcats have been a little bit of a Jekyll and Hyde situation leaving people to wonder to who Arizona truly is as a team. Well, Friday night on FOX UA fans will find out what this team is truly about. To get you ready for the game, our Troy Hutchison will be breaking down both rosters in his Tale of the Tape, giving you an idea as to which team as the edge come Friday night.

Quarterbacks: Arizona

In terms of opponents on Arizona's schedule, Kansas State has one of the best quarterbacks in the conference in Avery Johnson, who can not only hurt you with his arm but with his legs as well. In the 10 career starts for Johnson, he has rushed for 337 yards while racking up seven rushing touchdowns. However in those games, he has only totaled 813 receiving yards to go along with his nine passing touchdowns and one interception. On paper, the key for Johnson seems to be his ability to be smart with the football and not turn it over to the other team. Meanwhile, Noah Fifita is one of the best passing quarterbacks that has a completion percentage of 70% while passing for 3,592 yards and 31 touchdowns. On a total of 409 passes Fifita has thrown just eight interceptions in his career. Even though Fifita isn't a "running quarterback," he has the ability to extend plays in the pocket and will beat you with a 6, or 7-yard gain here and there. To me, the quarterback position comes down to who is the best pure passer and that is Fifita. I'm giving the edge to Arizona at this position.

Running backs: Kansas State

The running back group for Arizona is one of the deepest in the nation and easily near the top in the Big 12 conference. However, that's when everyone is able to play and make an impact on the game. Against NAU, running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt sat out due to eligibility questions and as of right now, his status for Friday's game against Kansas State is up in the air. That is a potentially massive loss for Arizona despite the ability of Quali Conley and Kedrick Reescano. Even though UA has depth at the position, potentially not having Croskey-Merritt is a massive blow. I'm giving the edge to Kansas State.

Wide receivers: Arizona

This position might be the one that Arizona gets the edge on every single game. Simply, there is no one in the country that has a receiver like Tetairoa McMillan, who till be a Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft after the season. However, Arizona does need to see other receivers step up and make plays to take the pressure off of McMillan. We saw Jeremiah Patterson score an impressive tocuhdown against NAU last week. But, Patterson didn't go over 40 yards in the game. I think this is the game we see UA have another receiver have a big game along with McMillan. I'm giving the edge to Arizona.

Tight ends: Arizona

Arizona has used multiple tight ends in its first two game with Keyan Burnett, Roberto Miranda, Sam Olson and Tyler Powell seeing the field. Burnett has been solid, but no tight end has major receiving numbers. However, they have been critical in the running game and have been used as an extra blocker. Meanwhile, Kansas State doesn't use their tight ends very much at all in the passing game. Therefore I'm giving the edge to the Arizona Wildcats at this position.

Offensive line: Kansas State

Coming into the season, the starting five for Arizona on the offensive line looked to be one of the best in college football. However, it was a thin unit due to a lack of depth behind the unit. Last week against NAU, Arizona saw two guys on the line in Josh Baker and Rhino Tapa'atoutai miss the game due to injuries. With those two out, the unit looked confused and had issues understanding their assignments. We don't know the status of Baker and Tapa'atoutai for Friday's game. So, for that reason I'm giving the edge to KSU.

Current offensive stats Stats Arizona KSU Points per game 41.5 37.5 Total yards 988 845 Passing yards 595 347 Rushing yards 393 498 1st downs 40 39 3rd down efficiency 36.4% 30% 4th down efficiency 100% 100% Turnovers 3 2 Time of Possession (Avg.) 28:50 27:55

Defensive line: Kansas State

Getting into the backfield as been an issue for Arizona so far this season despite defensive coordinator Duane Akina talking about the defensive line being more aggressive. As a unit, the Wildcats' defense has just three sacks in two game and has struggled against running quarterbacks. This is despite rotating as many as 13 players on the defensive front. Arizona just can't find a way to finish plays off in the backfield. Meanwhile, Kansas State has racked up NINE sacks in two games. The KSU defensive line has accounted for six of those sacks. Until I see improvement, I've got to give the edge to Kansas State at this position.

Linebackers: Arizona

In the first game of the season, Arizona had issues finishing off tackles and had a handful of missed tackles that could've prevented big plays for the Lobos. The very next week, Arizona was able to sure those issues up and linebackers Jacob Manu and Taye Brown collected 25 tackles in the game against NAU. The two have played 90% of the Wildcats' snaps this season. However, Akina has talked about mixing some new faces at the spot to give the two some relief so that they are fresher at the end of games. I think we will see Justin Flowe and Kamuela Ka'aihue see the field against KSU and give UA that boost it needs. I'm giving the edge to Arizona with its depth at the position and the talents of Manu as the QB of the defense.

Secondary: Arizona

This is one of the most lopsided position breakdowns of this game. Last week, Kansas State let Tulane torch the secondary passing for 342 on 19 of 29 passing. The Green Wave were able to do whatever they wanted against KSU. Meanwhile, Arizona has a veteran led secondary with four starters returning. So, the cohesion and communication is at an elite level for UA with these guys playing a lot of football together. Plus, Arizona has an x-factor in Genesis Smith, who is a defensive back that can play either safety slot and the nickel position. This isn't close, I'm giving the massive edge to Arizona.

Special teams: Arizona

Tyler Loop has been one of the best kickers in college football and have been able to hit kicks of 50-plus yards this season. Plus, Arizona has a good punting performances from Michael Salgado-Medina. Arizona has a solid return game with Jeremiah Patterson leading the way and Rayshon Luke having explosive ability. I'm giving the edge to Arizona in the special team department.

Head-to-head breakdown Positions Arizona Kansas State Quarterbacks UA Running backs

KSU Wide receivers UA Tight ends UA Offensive line

KSU Defensive line

KSU Linebackers UA Secondary UA Special teams UA Final tally 6 3

