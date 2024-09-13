Friday night in Manhattan will featured an AP Top 25 showdown as No. 20 Arizona faces off against No. 14 Kansas State in UA's final regular season non-conference game of the season.
This will mark the first time these two Wildcats have faces each other since 1978 when Arizona defeated KSU 31-0 in Tucson. Overall, UA leads the series 5-1-1 but hasn't played a game in Manhattan.
Next season, Kansas State will play in Tucson in a non-conference game to complete a home-and-home series that was scheduled before Arizona moved to the Big 12 conference.
To get you ready for the game, we at GOAZCATS.com talked to EMAWOnline's Kevin Fielder to break down Kansas State and give you the inside look at the KSU football team.
Q: Avery Johnson is clearly known for his running ability that helps keep the defense honest when facing KSU. However, there aren't a lot of passing yard numbers in his 10 games started. Can he be an effective passer if forced to do so, and why?
KF: The career passing yard numbers are fairly misleading because he was used as a running quarterback for most of last season. In his three starts, it's been a rollercoaster for Johnson. There have been moments where Johnson has shined as a passer, including on his two touchdowns last week, but there have been some major concerns, too.
Johnson hasn’t read the field as well as he could, which could come down to his relative experience in college. It often gets lost in the shuffle that Johnson is heading into just his fourth start, even if he’s played 11 games in the past.
Despite the inexperience, the coaching staff trusts Johnson to hit every throw in their offense. They aren’t worried if they need to ask Johnson to air it out, though it wouldn’t be their preferred method of attack. There might be some poor throws in the process, but Johnson has the arm talent to hit any throw asked of him and win the game for Kansas State with his arm.