Running back DJ Giddens has ran for 238 yards on the ground through the first two games of the season. (Photo by © Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports)

Friday night in Manhattan will featured an AP Top 25 showdown as No. 20 Arizona faces off against No. 14 Kansas State in UA's final regular season non-conference game of the season. This will mark the first time these two Wildcats have faces each other since 1978 when Arizona defeated KSU 31-0 in Tucson. Overall, UA leads the series 5-1-1 but hasn't played a game in Manhattan. Next season, Kansas State will play in Tucson in a non-conference game to complete a home-and-home series that was scheduled before Arizona moved to the Big 12 conference. To get you ready for the game, we at GOAZCATS.com talked to EMAWOnline's Kevin Fielder to break down Kansas State and give you the inside look at the KSU football team.



Q: Avery Johnson is clearly known for his running ability that helps keep the defense honest when facing KSU. However, there aren't a lot of passing yard numbers in his 10 games started. Can he be an effective passer if forced to do so, and why?