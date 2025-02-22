PREVIEW: No. 19 Arizona vs. BYU

No. 19 Arizona was able to bounce back last Monday, defeating Baylor 74-67 on the road to sweep the season series over the Bears.

The Wildcats were able to get back to their winning ways following a two-game losing streak.

Arizona now hosts BYU who it defeated on the road at the beginning of February 85-74. Caleb Love, Jaden Bradley and Henri Veesaar all scored at least 17 points in the win.

The Wildcats will look to pick up another win at McKale Center and sweep the season series over the Cougars Saturday night.