Media day video: Arizona coaches preview training camp
Arizona is just a day away from opening up training camp. Wednesday the team hosted its local media day allowing its coaches and players an opportunity to talk with reporters about camp and the upcoming season. All 10 of Jedd Fisch's assistant coaches spoke with reporters and below is a video of highlights from the conversations with them.
The staff features alums such as Chuck Cecil and Ricky Hunley who spoke about their time at the school and what it is like to be back at their alma mater while coordinators Don Brown and Brennan Carroll took some time to discuss the outlook for each side of the ball this season.
Quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty will be part of the group that determines Arizona's starting quarterback, and Wednesday he spoke about the competition that will take place during camp.
Hear about all that and more in the video below.
Rundown
• Defensive coordinator Don Brown (0:08)
• Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll (2:32)
• Safeties coach Chuck Cecil (3:38)
• Quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty (6:15)
• Defensive line coach Ricky Hunley (7:27)
• Running backs coach Scottie Graham (8:32)
• Cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker (9:05)
• Tight ends coach Jordan Paopao (9:56)
• Linebackers coach Keith Dudzinski (11:46)
• Wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings (12:53)
