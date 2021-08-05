Media Day video: Arizona players preview training camp
Arizona hosted its pre-training camp local media day Wednesday allowing numerous players to speak with reporters for the first time since spring practice ended in April. The Wildcats have been working behind the scenes during summer workouts ahead of the start of training camp this Friday.
GOAZCATS.com was able to chat with every player made available Wednesday, and here is a rundown of some highlights of those conversations with players on both sides of the ball.
Rundown
• QB Will Plummer (0:09)
• LB Anthony Pandy (0:55)
• WR Jamarye Joiner (1:40)
• DE JB Brown (2:40)
• RB Stevie Rocker Jr. (3:43)
• CB Isaiah Rutherford (4:09)
• TE Bryce Wolma (4:49)
• LB/S Christian Young (5:45)
• K Lucas Havrisik (6:06)
• DL Kyon Barrs (6:47)
• WR Stanley Berryhill III (7:37)
• DE Jalen Harris (8:45)
• QB Gunner Cruz (9:18)
• CB Christian Roland-Wallace (10:24)
