Media Day video: Head coach Jedd Fisch previews Arizona training camp
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch met with the media Wednesday as part of the team's local media day ahead of the start of training camp this week. The first-year head coach discussed a variety of topics including where things stand at the quarterback position coming out of summer workouts, his plans for game days at Arizona Stadium plus much more.
Rundown
• Opening statement (0:08)
• The plan for the first week of camp (4:10)
• Assessment of the three top quarterbacks including newcomer Jordan McCloud (5:45)
• Creating buzz coming off an 0-5 season (6:49)
• Plans for naming a starting quarterback (9:00)
• Top position battles to watch during camp (9:42)
• Message to the team ahead of camp (10:35)
• Game day plan at Arizona Stadium for the ZonaZoo (12:05)
