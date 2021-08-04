Media Day video: Head coach Jedd Fisch previews Arizona training camp

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch met with the media Wednesday as part of the team's local media day ahead of the start of training camp this week. The first-year head coach discussed a variety of topics including where things stand at the quarterback position coming out of summer workouts, his plans for game days at Arizona Stadium plus much more.

• Game day plan at Arizona Stadium for the ZonaZoo (12:05)

• Message to the team ahead of camp (10:35)

• Top position battles to watch during camp (9:42)

• Creating buzz coming off an 0-5 season (6:49)

• Assessment of the three top quarterbacks including newcomer Jordan McCloud (5:45)

• The plan for the first week of camp (4:10)

****

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)