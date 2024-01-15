Jonah Coleman to enter the transfer portal
Arizona sophomore running back Jonah Coleman has entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3sports. Coleman entering the portal comes one day after the departure of Jedd Fisch, who took on the head coaching job at Washington on Sunday.
"I grew a lot in life and in football,” Coleman said about his time at Arizona in October. “I think that coach [Scottie] Graham, the older guys in the room teaching me life lessons as we go on, it’s just been an amazing experience since I’ve been here.”
The impact that he left on the Wildcats’ program was felt in a large way. In just two seasons, Coleman finished as a top 30 rusher (1243 yards) in program history.
This past season, Coleman led the Wildcats in rushing with 871 yards, along with five touchdowns.
Coleman improved a great deal from year one to year two, especially in the passing attack, going from just 24 receiving yards as a freshman to 283 yards the following season.
The size and speed of Coleman is set to be a huge loss for the Wildcats’ rushing attack, which averaged nearly 140 yards per game this past season.
With Coleman poised to take over the starting role following the departure of Michael Wiley, the Wildcats will likely give Rayshon “Speedy” Luke more action along with exploring more options around the portal for more depth in the backfield.
