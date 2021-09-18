Inside the matchup: Arizona vs NAU

QB Jeff Widener (stats vs South Dakota: 22-33, 202 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 14 rushes, 54 rushing yards)

NAU starting quarterback and Oklahoma State transfer Keondre Wudtee went down with an ankle injury in the first game of the season pushing Jeff Widener into action over the last two weeks. Though he is a redshirt freshman, the California native has some experience after he played in all five games for the Lumberjacks during the spring season. The NAU offense has struggled to get in the end zone this season with Widener taking the snaps, and the third-year quarterback has had issues with turnovers. In all, he has thrown four interceptions this season to just two touchdowns. One thing he showed against South Dakota is that he is capable of making plays with his feet. He has accounted for 85 yards on the ground this season with 54 of those yards coming in his last game. He gained 71 yards rushing in the loss but was sacked four times for a loss of 17 yards altogether.

WR Stacy Chukwumezie (stats vs South Dakota: 9 catches, 95 yards)

The longtime Lumberjacks playmaker is back for one last season, and so far Stacy Chukwumezie has been a star once again for NAU's offense. He leads the team with 15 catches for 207 yards to go with one touchdown. No other player has caught more than five passes this season for the Lumberjacks. The senior from California accounted for one of the two receiving touchdowns against Arizona the last time the two teams met as he scored on a 24-yard play. Chukwumezie had just two catches in that game with his second reception going for 43 yards. He remains a big-play threat for the Lumberjacks and will certainly have the attention of Arizona's secondary Saturday night.

S Morgan Vest (stats vs South Dakota: 12 tackles (6 solo))

Like Chukwumezie, Morgan Vest is another junior college transfer for the Lumberjacks. He has made an impact after joining NAU's defense and was picked as a member of the Big Sky preseason all-conference second team. So far Vest has been the top defender for the Lumberjacks as he leads the team with 22 tackles with 12 of his tackles being solo tackles. He's opened the season with consecutive double-digit tackle performances after racking up 12 tackles against South Dakota last week. The redshirt junior safety, who began his career at South Carolina, has one pass breakup this season as well this season.