Arizona will close out nonconference play Saturday night when it hosts Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. MST. The Wildcats are currently in the midst of a 14-game losing streak that started the last season when UA had an opportunity to face the Lumberjacks. Jedd Fisch decided to make another move at the quarterback position this week with freshman Will Plummer set to make just his second career start when the two teams kick things off Saturday night.

To get you ready for the third game of Arizona's season GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is back to answer questions from our subscribers plus offer up some game predictions ahead of the matchup.

Enjoy the latest game day mailbag!