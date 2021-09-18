MAILBAG: Arizona vs NAU
Arizona will close out nonconference play Saturday night when it hosts Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. MST. The Wildcats are currently in the midst of a 14-game losing streak that started the last season when UA had an opportunity to face the Lumberjacks. Jedd Fisch decided to make another move at the quarterback position this week with freshman Will Plummer set to make just his second career start when the two teams kick things off Saturday night.
To get you ready for the third game of Arizona's season GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is back to answer questions from our subscribers plus offer up some game predictions ahead of the matchup.
Enjoy the latest game day mailbag!
GAME DAY MAILBAG
Q: We've talked quite a bit about the quarterbacks and for good reason, but the running game has been horrible. Nonexistent really. With the most talented group of players being the running back group I would have thought that would have gotten far more attention and have been of more concern. Why hasn't the lack of a running game been focused on and what is plan to get the running game going and take some pressure off the QB's?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news